Pop Star Dua Lipa Fires Jewish Manager Who Promoted Banning Pro-Hamas Rap Group Kneecap

Pop star Dua Lipa has fired her longtime manager David Levy after she reportedly learned he co-signed a letter to Glastonbury seeking to ban pro-Hamas rappers Kneecap from the legendary UK festival.

Her Jewish agent was reportedly the first signatory on the missive after the Belfast trio were accused of supporting Hamas terrorists.

The Albanian-British singer, 30, has long been openly pro-Palestine and industry sources explained this meant she felt she didn’t align with Levy any longer.

The industry source told The Mail on Sunday: “Dua made sure through her people that David Levy wasn’t working on her music any more. She is very openly pro-Palestine, and that doesn’t align with David.

“‘She views him as being a supporter of Israel’s war in Gaza, and the terrible treatment of the Palestinians and that was made very clear through the letter that he signed and sent to Michael Eavis.”

British counter terrorism police announced in May they were investigating online videos of Kneecap over claims the band incited violence against UK politicians even as they denied ever backing Hamas or Hezbollah terrorists.

London’s Metropolitan Police said two videos had been “referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit for assessment by specialist officers, who have determined there are grounds for further investigation into potential offences linked to both videos”.

The footage from a November 2024 Kneecap concert in London appeared to show a Kneecap rapper shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah.”

Those groups, in Gaza and in Lebanon, are banned as terror organisations in the UK and it is a crime to express support for them.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh appeared in court last month on a terrorism charge related to the display of a Hezbollah flag during a concert performance.

Kneecap have since canceled their entire upcoming U.S. tour dates set for October, mere months after the band used a Coachella performance to display slogans on stage, including “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine” and “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people.”

In July Kneecap were banned from entering Hungary ahead of their scheduled performance at the popular Sziget Festival as authorities argued the musicians’ presence in the country would constitute a risk to national security.

Hungary’s immigration authority, the National Directorate-General for Aliens Policing, published decrees declaring Kneecap members Naoise Ó Cairealláin, J.J. Ó Dochartaigh and Liam Óg ÓhAnnaidh would be banned from Hungary’s territory for three years since their “entry and stay constitute a serious threat to national security.”

Government spokesman Zoltán Kovács wrote on social platform X the decision to ban Kneecap was due to “antisemitic hate speech and open praise for Hamas and Hezbollah.”