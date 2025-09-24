‘Charlie Kirk Show’ Producer Rips Jimmy Kimmel’s Non-apology: ‘Not Good Enough’

Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show and Turning Point USA spokesman, said Jimmy Kimmel’s explanation for why he suggested Charlie Kirk’s assassin may have been part of a “MAGA gang” is “not good enough.” Another of Kirk’s close friends accused the left-wing late-night TV host of spinning the narrative “in typical leftist fashion” to paint himself as a victim.

“Not good enough,” Kolvet said in a Tuesday X post. “Jimmy, it’s simple. Here’s what you need to say: ‘I’m sorry for saying the shooter was MAGA. He was not. He was of the left. I apologize to the Kirk family for lying. Please accept my sincere apology. I will do better. I was wrong.'”

The Charlie Kirk Show producer was reacted to a clip of Kimmel, who claimed, “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.”

“I don’t think there’s anything funny about it,” Kimmel continued in his monologue. “I posted a message on Instagram the day he was killed, sending love to his family, and asking for compassion, and I meant it. I still do.”

“Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what — it was honestly, a deeply disturbed individual,” Kimmel, who had previously claimed Kirk’s assassin may have been part of a “MAGA gang,” added.

The left-wing TV host went on to say, “But I understand that to some, that felt either ill-timed or unclear, or maybe both.”

“For those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset,” Kimmel continued. “If the situations were reversed, there’s a good chance I’d have feel the same way.”

Kimmel added that he has “many” conservative “friends and family members,” and insisted he doesn’t “think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone,” continuing with a type of cognitive dissonance that the left has been expressing since Kirk’s assassination, in which they refuse to even consider the notion that someone on the left carried out such horrific violence.

“And there it is. The new ‘we can’t know’ what the ideology was line. It was written on the bullets,” Jack Posobiec, another one of Kirk’s closest friends, said in reaction to Kimmel’s bizarre claim that Kirk’s assassin may not represent anyone’s ideology.

During his monologue, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host went on to paint himself as a victim, stating — admittedly “selfishly” — that he is also “a person who gets a lot of threats,” adding, “I get many ugly and scary threats against my life, my wife, my kids, my coworkers, because of what I choose to say.”

“In typical leftist fashion, Jimmy makes the victim himself,” Posobiec reacted in a follow-up X post.

“Look at Jimmy ‘The Martyr’ Kimmel fake crying tonight,” Posobiec added. “Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender. DARVO playbook. This is what they do.”

“You used the phrase ‘MAGA gang’ & then lied about what happened. You definitely intended to make light of it and mislead the American people. Pathetic,” conservative pundit Scott Jennings reacted.

“Hard to feel sympathy for Jimmy Kimmel and his crocodile tears given how gleefully he has always gorged on the career entrails of conservative stars who lost their jobs like Tucker, Roseanne etc.,” Piers Morgan said.

“He’s become a partisan political activist, not a comedic host,” Morgan added.

“No apology. He wasn’t making a joke. He outright lied about the killer because he hated the politics of the victim,” Dana Loesch noted, adding, “Jimmy Kimmel can pound sand.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.