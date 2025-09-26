Transgender Film Center Partners with ‘The Morning Show’ Star Mark Duplass to Launch Trans Filmmakers Grant Fund

The Transgender Film Center has partnered with Duplass Brothers Productions to launch a “Found Footage Feature Fund” for transgender independent filmmakers.

The fund will reportedly offer a $25,000 production grant transgender filmmakers developing their independent features, per Variety.

“The initiative, unveiled at Fantastic Fest on Wednesday evening, is designed as a fully financed greenlight for a micro-budget production,” noted the outlet. “The selected winner will be expected to complete their film within a year of receiving funds, without additional development deals. The initiative will accept applications across all genres, as long as they use found footage, archival, collage or other economical approaches.”

“The full $25,000 grant will be provided by Duplass Brothers Productions and includes private consultation sessions from Duplass and Creep series director Patrick Brice. The Transgender Film Center will provide submission waivers to certain festivals, including Fantastic Fest,” it added.

Sav Rodgers, executive director of the Transgender Film Center, said the fund will help to empower “trans filmmakers to make something bold and real without waiting for permission.”

“The Found Footage Feature Fund is about meeting the moment with clarity and action,” the statement said. “We’re thrilled to partner with Mark and the Duplass Brothers team to support independent storytellers who are ready to do the work, leverage their resources, and get their films made. This is about empowering trans filmmakers to make something bold and real without waiting for permission.”

Mark Duplass (Bombshell) said he was “thrilled to bring our micro-budget found footage experience, and some of my ‘The Morning Show’ cash, to the table and see what we can do together.”

“Sav Rodgers and I became friendly over the past few years, and once I discovered the incredible work he’s been doing with the Transgender Film Center, I just knew that Duplass Brothers had to find a way to support and get involved,” he said. “I’m so thrilled to bring our micro-budget found footage experience, and some of my ‘The Morning Show’ cash, to the table and see what we can do together.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms