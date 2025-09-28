Nexstar Ends Boycott of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

(AFP) — Two major TV companies that stopped airing comedian Jimmy Kimmel after US government pressure said Friday they would start broadcasting his show again, ending a boycott of the late-night host.

Disney-owned ABC had suspended production of the show last week when Sinclair and Nexstar said they would no longer carry his program on the dozens of local stations they own, purportedly over remarks the comedian made in the wake of the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

After a public outcry over freedom of speech, ABC reversed course.

Kimmel’s return on Tuesday proved a huge ratings hit, even as lingering blackouts by Sinclair and Nexstar — which each own dozens of ABC-affiliated channels — meant a quarter of the country still could not watch.

Sinclair, having previously demanded Kimmel make a personal donation to Kirk’s activist group, said Friday it would carry the show again with immediate effect.

“Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience,” the company said.

“We take seriously our responsibility as local broadcasters to provide programming that serves the interests of our communities, while also honoring our obligations to air national network programming.”

Hours later, Nexstar followed suit.

“We have had discussions with executives at The Walt Disney Company and appreciate their constructive approach to addressing our concerns,” it said in a statement.

“As a local broadcaster, Nexstar remains committed to protecting the First Amendment while producing and airing local and national news that is fact-based and unbiased and, above all, broadcasting content that is in the best interest of the communities we serve.”

Both companies had first removed Kimmel last week after Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr appeared to threaten the licenses of stations broadcasting the show unless they did so.

President Donald Trump, who has long chafed at the mockery he receives from Kimmel and his fellow late night talk show hosts, has repeatedly demanded they be taken off air, and has called other criticism of him “illegal.”

In its statement Friday, Sinclair said its decision to stop airing “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was “independent of any government interaction or influence.”

“Free speech provides broadcasters with the right to exercise judgment as to the content on their local stations,” it said.

“While we understand that not everyone will agree with our decisions about programming, it is simply inconsistent to champion free speech while demanding that broadcasters air specific content.”

But on his Tuesday night return, Kimmel took aim at the “anti-American” attempt to silence a comedian.

“The president of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs,” he said.

“Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke.”