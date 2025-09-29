Rob Reiner Denounces ‘Name-Calling’ to Win Political Debates After Comparing Trump to Hitler, Smearing His Supporters as Fascists

Director and former sitcom star Rob Reiner is all of a sudden claiming that Democrats should stop their daily smear campaign, calling President Donald Trump “Hitler” and his voters “fascists,” after he spent the last decade using that same extreme rhetoric himself.

Reiner, who widely known by the nickname of his TV character “Meathead,” has been a vicious critic of Trump, Republicans, conservatives, and GOP voters. In his appearance on British talk show Piers Morgan Uncensored, he took a more genteel and centrist tone on the “Nazi” rhetoric.

Reiner said that he firmly disagrees with just about everything Trump says or does, but he also feels that calling him “Hitler” and his supporters “Nazis” is the wrong tactic. It “doesn’t get you where you want,” Reiner said, explaining that calling everyone with whom you disagree a “Nazi” puts the accuser in extreme territory, and that ends up shutting off debate and quashes any chance of finding solutions.

Of course, the This Is Spinal Tap director is more than just guilty of using such extreme rhetoric himself, he is one of its worst practitioners.

As far back as 2010 Reiner was heard railing about the conservative Tea Party movement and insisting that Tea Partiers were somehow just like Hitler and Nazi Germany. During a guest spot on Bill Maher’s Real Time in October of 2010, Reiner exclaimed, “My fear is that the Tea Party gets a charismatic leader. Because all they’re selling is fear and anger. And that’s all Hitler sold.”

His penchant of comparing everyone on the political right to Nazis is not just something he did years ago, either. Just weeks ago he was still at it. In yet another meet up with Bill Maher, Reiner was again heard comparing Trump, his administration, and voters to Nazi Germany.

He hasn’t only deployed that “Nazi” calumny, either. Indeed, he made an entire documentary accusing Christians and Republicans of trying to implement “Christian nationalism” in the U.S.. It was a film that became box office bomb last year, grossing a minuscule $60,464 worldwide.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston