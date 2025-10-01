Gay Porn Star Austin Wolf Sentenced to 19 Years in Prison for Heinous Child Sex Crimes

Austin Wolf, who was once described by British GQ as “a big name in gay porn” and an OnlyFans pioneer, was sentenced to 19 years for heinous sex child sex crimes.

The 44-year-old Wolf, real name Justin Heath Smith, was convicted for various sex crimes involving minors, including the attempted rape of a 7-year-old boy. He also admitted to abusing a 15-year-old boy in court.

“Justin Heath Smith’s crimes against children are horrible,” US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton said in a statement Monday. “He targeted kids as young as seven, and every New Yorker wants him and those like him off our streets for as long as possible and never near our children.”

According to the New York Post, Smith admitted “he and another adult man had sex with a 15-year-old in 2023 and that he had intercourse three times with another person who Smith believed to be 15 years old, but who in fact was an adult, the SDNY stated.”

Smith also attempted to solicit rape with children.

“Just prior to being arrested in April 2024, Smith tried to meet up with the father of a 7-year-old who offered to allow the sicko to sexually abuse the child, according to the court,” noted the NY Post.

“In January 2024, the former smut star made plans with another adult man to sexually abuse a 9-year-old, but the would-be conspirator, who was caring for the child, backed out when the now-convicted was waiting downstairs,” it added.

A search warrant for Smith’s home found he had over 1,291 files containing child pornography, including 75 files showing infants and toddlers, and some videos depicting violent rape.