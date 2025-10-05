President Donald Trump is urging the American Spanish-language network Univision to return to YouTube TV, saying its recent removal from the streamer will not fare well for Republicans in the 2026 midterms.

“I hope Univision, a great and very popular Hispanic Network, can get BACK onto the very amazing Google/YouTube,” he posted on Truth Social late Saturday. “It has been taken out of their package, which is VERY BAD for Republicans in the upcoming Midterms.”

The president continued, “They were so good to me with their highest rated ever political Special, and I set a Republican Record in Hispanic voting. Google, for the purpose of FAIRNESS, please let Univision back! President DJT.”

YouTube TV, owned by Google, dropped the broadcaster and its affiliates from its package last week after failing to reach a contract deal.

Its owner, TelevisalUniversion, issued a blistering statement early last week on the move:

Google’s YouTube TV has refused to “Do the Right Thing” and dropped Univision from its platform—stripping millions of Hispanic viewers of the Spanish-language news, sports, and entertainment they rely on every day. Google’s actions are especially tone-deaf and egregious on the eve of a potential government shutdown, disregarding the appeals of government officials and Hispanic organizations who urged them to keep Univision on the main bundle.

The statement added, “To add insult to injury, YouTube TV chose to take this step during Hispanic Heritage Month—an act that is deeply insensitive and offensive.”

A major hurdle in the Univision talks is YouTube TV’s proposal to shift the company’s channels from its basic plan and put the Univision channel on a more expensive Spanish-language add-on package, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Univision’s programming includes news, dramas, popular soccer matches and games during the ongoing Major League Baseball playoffs.

According to the Times, Republican lawmakers — among them Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), — have criticized the move as “Google abusing its market power” to force subscribers to pay extra for Spanish-language shows.

As a 2024 candidate, Trump took questions from voters at a Univision town hall in Miami before his election victory.

Trump ultimately received support from 48 percent of Hispanic voters in the 2024 race, three percentage points behind former Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the Pew Research Center.

That surpassed former President George W. Bush, who held the previous record of Hispanic support with 44 percent of the vote in 2004, according to Pew.

