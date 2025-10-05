Barbra Streisand Pushes Panic Button: America ‘In Deep Trouble Under Trump’s Regime’

Hollywood actress/singer turned despairing political pundit Barbra Streisand has had enough. She wants no more of “scary” President Donald Trump and seeks the world to fall in behind her and support actress Jane Fonda in her quest for a return of the Committee for the First Amendment.

Streisand made her pitch courtesy of an open letter on Instagram, citing what she calls an America “in deep trouble under Trump’s regime.”

The Oscar-winning singer and actress addressed Fonda directly in her social media post, expressing concern about what she characterized as threats to free expression.

“Dear Jane,” Streisand wrote.

“We are indeed in deep trouble under Trump’s regime. The entertainment community has always had strong and powerful artists standing up for democracy and freedom of speech. Our voices are always stronger together.”

“I’m proud to be part of our community and this committee in 2025, as sad as this is, to be reliving the 1950s,” she continued. “Jane, I appreciate your continued activism and voice in these scary times. With hope for the future, Barbra.”

As Breitbart News reported, the Committee for the First Amendment was formed in the 1940s to counter the blacklisting of artists during the McCarthy era.

Jane Fonda cited her father, Henry Fonda, an original member, as inspiration as she wants it reinvigorated and returned to the front of the national stage.

That group disbanded after its initial campaign, but Fonda has now spearheaded its return amid what supporters view as renewed pressure on critics from Trump and his administration.