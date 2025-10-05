Superman director James Gunn’s second season of his HBO series Peacemaker is being ripped for its tone-deaf themes portraying an America run by Nazis who supposedly love Jesus.

The latest season was already given a controversial launch with star John Cena engaging in a bisexual orgy.

The series, conceived and written by Gunn himself, is an adults-only affair, with gritty violence, sexual themes, racism, and rough language. And after a three and a half year wait, fans are now getting season two.

With the sixth episode now streaming, many are slamming Gunn for his head-on attack against conservatives, Christians, and white people, especially in the wake of the brutal murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Season two’s big reveal is that in an alternate universe, the United States has been taken over by Nazis. And not figuratively, either. The “new” flag in Gunn’s America even has a Nazi swastika where the stars should be.

As Giant Freakin Robot’s Joshua Taylor pointed out, the plot is already driving left-wingers to social media to claim that Gunn is showing America as it is today and driving our real-life political rhetoric into more viciousness and dehumanizing, which will surely “push lunatics towards more real-life political violence.”

“If you frame all your political opponents as Nazis, it becomes justifiable to kill them. That framing has become so pervasive that in the last two weeks it resulted in the murder of political commentator Charlie Kirk and an attack on an ICE facility in Texas, which killed one and wounded two others,” Taylor explained. “Now here’s Peacemaker, to add even more fuel to the America is run by Nazis rhetoric and probably get more people killed.”

Gunn lashed out at Taylor, of course, and called the writer a “racist.”

GQ Magazine asked Gunn about Taylor’s criticism that the Nazi plot line was ill-timed and hackneyed, but Gunn wasn’t appreciative of the criticism. “I have a few racists that have called me polarizing. But I’m okay with being polarizing and letting racists fall to the wayside,” the arrogant director replied.

After the Nazi reveal, Gunn’s next episode went after Christians, too, by insisting that Christians are Nazis who love Jesus.

Taylor is not the only one questioning Gunn’s actions. Nerdrotic’s Gary Buechler is also dismissive of Gunn’s seeming need to paint America as Nazified and all his critics as “racists.” In fact, in a recent podcast reacting to the second season of Peacemaker, the line spoken in the sixth episode that a Nazi America is just like our real America is “genuinely a loathsome line.”

The panel on Buechler’s podcast ripped Gunn for his harsh, anti-American rhetoric and his need to call fans racists.

Many others agree that James Gunn has gone over the edge.

