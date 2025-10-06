Actress Kimberly Hébert Gregory Dead at 52

Actress Kimberly Hébert Gregory, who is perhaps best known for her role as Dr. Belinda Brown in HBO’s Vice Principals, died on Friday at the age of 52.

Gregory’s ex-husband, Chester Gregory, revealed the actress died in a Saturday Instagram post, writing, “Thank you, Kimberly, for every chapter we shared. Your story was never defined by the battle, but by the beauty you carried through it.”

“You were brilliance embodied, a black woman whose mind lit every room, whose presence carried both fire and grace. You taught us lessons in courage, in artistry, in resilience, and in how to keep showing up, even when life demanded more than its share,” he said.

“Through our best, through our greatest challenges, what remained was love, respect, and a bond no storm could break,” the actress’ ex-husband added.

Gregory went on to say, “So much more than ex-wife, you were my friend,” before expressing that the actress’ legacy will live on through their child.

“Our son, the song we wrote together, is the living echo of your light. Through him, your brilliance will never fade. Through him, your laughter will always resound,” he said.

“Rest In Power, Rest In Peace, Rest In The Eternal Knowing That You Are Loved, Always. Kim… You Did Good,” the actress’ ex-husband concluded in his post.

Other members of Hollywood — such as Yvette Nicole Brown, Leslie Jones, and Busy Philipps — shared their condolences to Gregory in the comment section.

Actor Walton Goggins, who was Gregory’s co-star on Vice Principals, also took to social media, writing, “We lost one of the best yesterday… one of the best I’ve ever worked with.”

“I had the honor… the good fortune of getting to know, getting to spend months working with this Queen on Vice Principals,” he continued.

“She made me laugh like no other. A professionals professional. A gatdamn SOPRANO that never missed a note. You will be missed my friend. As much as you know,” Goggins added.

Gregory was also known for her roles on The Chi and Five Feet Apart. The actress also appeared in hit television shows like Gossip Girl, Shameless, Grey’s Anatomy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Big Bang Theory.

Her film credits also include Red Hook Summer, Five Feet Apart, and Miss Virginia.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.