Watch: Kristi Noem Slams Country Star Zach Bryan over His Anti-ICE Song

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem slammed country star Zach Bryan over his anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) song, “Bad News,” calling it an attack on the very people “who are just trying to make our streets safe.”

Noem told conservative commentator and podcast host Benny Johnson that she was “extremely disappointed” after listening to Bryan’s new track, adding, “I hope he understands how completely disrespectful that song is, not just to law enforcement, but to this country.”

“To every single individual that has ever stood up and fought for our freedoms, he just compromised it all by putting out a product such as that — that attacks individuals who are just trying to make our streets safe,” Noem continued.

“So, Zach, I didn’t listen to your music, I’m happy about that today. That makes me very happy, that I never once gave you a single penny to enrich your lifestyle if you truly believe what that song stands for,” the former South Dakota governor added.

Noem went on to say that she is instead going to “download some Jason Aldean songs, some John Rich songs, Kid Rock.”

“Those guys know what it means to stand up for freedoms,” Noem asserted. “So, [I’m] glad I didn’t waste any money on Zach.”

Johnson then pointed out that Zach Bryan is protected by law enforcement while he performs at his concerts, adding, “It seems relatively disrespectful to go after federal law enforcement in this song.”

“Well, that’s what’s so special about law enforcement, is that they don’t pick and choose who they defend when they do their jobs,” Noem replied. “They will even defend and protect people that don’t respect them or stand up for them.”

Noem spoke to Johnson in Portland, Oregon, after federal agents arrested several illegal immigrants, including an accused child rapist, the podcaster noted.

The country singer posted a snippet of his controversial new song targeting the ICE to social media, alongside the caption, “The fading of the red white and blue.”

The lyrics go on to say, “I heard the cops came, cocky motherfuckers, ain’t they? And ICE is gonna come bust down your door, try to build a house no one builds no more.”

In his song, Bryan goes on to paint the United States as some type of dystopian land where kids are “scared,” music has stopped playing, and small-town bars are no longer patronized.

“Kids are all scared and all alone, the bars stopped bumping, the rock stopped rolling, the middlе fingers rising, and it won’t stop showing, got some bad news, thе fading of the red, white and blue,” the lyrics of “Bad News” read.

However, President Donald Trump, who campaigned heavily on combatting illegal immigration, won the 2024 election in a landslide victory, securing not only the Electoral College, but the popular vote and every swing state in the nation as well — thus, giving the 45th and 47th president a clear mandate from the American people to enact his agenda.