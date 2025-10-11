Actress Diane Keaton, known for her titular role as Annie Hall and for playing the girlfriend, then wife of Al Pacino in The Godfather films, has died at the age of 79.

A spokesperson for Keaton’s family confirmed to People that Keaton had died, while not providing additional details.

Keaton was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1946 and received an Oscar for her role in the film Annie Hall, directed by Woody Allen. This was neither the first nor the last time she was to work with Allen, with whom she was romantically involved. The two met when she attended an open audition for Allen’s Play it Again Sam on Broadway, and she got the role. Other films directed by Allen starring Diane Keaton include Manhattan and Radio Days.

Keaton’s given name was Diane Hall. She dropped out of high school and moved to New York to try her hand at Broadway. When she was cast in the musical Hair, Keaton was the only actor to refuse to strip for the finale.

In a post on X, Piers Morgan commented on Keaton’s death, describing her as “one of Hollywood’s greatest actresses, and a delightful lady.”

“RIP Diane Keaton, 79,” Morgan wrote. “Oscar-winning star of Annie Hall, brilliant in the Godfather and Father of the Bride movies. One of Hollywood’s greatest actresses, and a delightful lady. Sad news.”

Not only was she a highly lauded actress; Keaton was a true fashion icon. Her signature outfit of a fedora, men’s shirt and tie, and slacks was the most copied style of the ’70s among young women. She also produced and directed films and was known for smartly decorating homes in Los Angles.

She received an Oscar nomination for Warren Beatty’s film Reds, among others, and in 2017, Keaton was awarded the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award. More recently she played the Mother in the music video for a plaintive song about losing people you love by Justin Bieber called “Ghost.”

Keaton, who never married, is survived by her daughter and son, Dexter and Duke, both of whom she adopted.