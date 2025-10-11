Trump Derangement: Neil Young to Pull His Music off Amazon Because ‘Bezos Supports This Government’

Leftist rocker Neil Young says he will “soon” remove his music from Amazon and is calling for a boycott because, he says, the online retail giant supports Donald Trump’s government.

The aged and rabidly anti-Trump 1960s rocker told fans to boycott Whole Foods, Facebook, and Amazon and say he is pulling his products from Amazon.

“FORGET AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS. FORGET FACEBOOK,” Young’s spittle-specked message reads on his website. “BUY LOCAL. BUY DIRECT. BEZOS SUPPORTS THIS GOVERNMENT. IT DOES NOT SUPPORT YOU OR ME.”

“Go to the local store,” his message continues. “Don’t go back to the big corporations who have sold out America.”

“We all have to give up something to save America from the Corporate Control Age it is entering. They need you to buy from them. Don’t,” he continued.

He went on to make some odd claims, saying, “They shut down our government, your income, your safety, your family’s health security.”

Presumably he is talking about the current Democrat-created government shutdown, but he did not explain why he thinks Amazon is at fault for it.

“Take America Back together,” he rambled on. “Stop buying from the big corporations support local business. Do the right thing. Show who you are,” he said.

It is unclear how Young intends to boycott the retailer, as thousands of small independent sellers use the platform to sell physical copies of his records and CDs. As of this writing, his artist page is still live on the Amazon Music streaming service.

Young has dabbled in boycotts before but has usually relented. In 2022, he demanded that Spotify remove any of his music after he became enraged that podcaster Joe Rogan questioned the safety of coronavirus vaccines.

However, months later, Young gave up and his music was returned to the service.

