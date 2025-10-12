DHS Blast ‘F**k ICE Forever’ Pop Singer Chappell Roan: ‘Get a Grip’

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security struck back at drag queen supporter and queer pop star Chappell Roan after she said “fuck ICE forever” from the stage on Friday.

The “Pink Pony Club” singer was performing at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, when she unleashed her left-wing, pro-criminal illegal alien statement.

DHS wasted no time replying to the pandering singer’s diatribe and told her to “get a grip.”

“Pink Pony Club is good. Pedophiles are bad. That’s who we’re getting off of our streets. Get a grip,” DHS assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin said, according to TMZ.

Roan has pushed political views before. She has been a huge supporter of the radical transgendering of America’s youth, even donating a portion of every ticket sales to “charities” that push the trans agenda.

Last year, the Missouri-bred singer dedicated her first-ever VMA win to “all the queer kids in the Midwest,” adding, “I am one of you.”

Roan has also used her platform to attack Jews and to show her support for Hamas and Palestinians, an act that HBO host Bill Maher especially scoffed at. He noted that the rabidly queer singer would be the first person Hamas would “throw off a roof” if they had their way because radical Islamists vehemently hate gays.

The Trump White House says that more then 2.2 million foreign nationals who were living in the U.S. illegally have left the country since he became president and launched his promised immigration crack down.

