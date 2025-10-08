A historic reduction in the nation’s foreign-born population in the first seven months of President Donald Trump’s second term is due to record-low levels of illegal immigration as well as migrants returning to their home countries, researchers say.

Current Population Survey (CPS) analysis by Steven Camarota and Karen Zeigler of the Center for Immigration Studies details that from January through August of this year, the foreign-born population has dropped by 2.2 million across the United States.

Significantly, the illegal alien population has declined by 1.6 million over that period, indicating that the Trump administration’s increased interior immigration enforcement has had swift and large results.

Camarota and Zeigler say that although some analysts could chalk up the numbers to “a statistical fluke,” they believe the numbers are very much real and mostly thanks to the Trump administration’s record-low illegal immigration levels as well as self-deportations.

“We think the evidence is strong that most or all of the decline in the foreign-born population shown in the CPS is real and primarily reflects a reduction in new arrivals and, in particular, a large increase in emigration,” Camarota and Zeigler write.

Last month, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said 1.6 million illegal aliens have self-deported from the United States, while Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have deported more than 400,000 illegal aliens.

Meanwhile, just this week, DHS officials announced that Fiscal Year 2025 saw the lowest level of illegal immigration to the U.S. in 55 years, with fewer than 238,000 apprehensions at the southern border.

Also, for the fifth consecutive month, DHS released zero migrants into the United States interior in September — a huge feat for the Trump administration, which worked quickly to dismantle former President Joe Biden’s Catch and Release network.

