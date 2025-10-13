James Woods Shreds Portland Leftists Blocking Roads During Anti-ICE ‘Nude Die-In’: ‘Mentally Ill Democrats’

Oscar-nominated actor James Woods unloaded on the left-wing activists in Portland who blocked traffic on the Burnside Bridge on Sunday, staging a “die-in” in protest of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

“Mentally ill Democrats in action…,” is how Woods described the reported hundreds of cyclists taking part in the “die-in” and “Emergency World Naked Bike Ride” on Sunday.

The bike ride “is an annual tradition that usually happens in the summer, but organizers of this weekend’s hastily called event said another nude ride was necessary to speak out against President Donald Trump’s attempts to mobilize the National Guard to quell protests,” the Associated Press reports.

Violent leftist rioters have been attacking federal and state law enforcement in Portland since June. Last month, President Trump authorized the deployment of troops to protect Portland ICE facilities he said are “under siege from attack by Antifa.”

Amid legal battles between Democrat-appointment judges temporarily blocking Trump’s order, the riots and left-wing violence has only ramped up. Sunday’s cyclist demonstration was one of many clownish clashes between protest and police.

While some protesters showed up wearing nothing, other showed up in costumes of squirrels, panda bears, and Teletubbies.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem are delivering on the American people’s mandate to deport illegal aliens, and the latest polls show that support for the America First agenda has not wavered,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a recent press release. “The American people, the law, and common sense are on our side, and we will not stop until law and order is restored after Biden’s open border chaos flooded our country with the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Law and order will win the day.”

Meanwhile, polls (here and here) continue to show an overwhelming number of American voters support deporting criminal illegal aliens.