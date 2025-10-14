Bill Maher: ‘I Can’t Deny’ President Trump’s ‘Enormous’ Success

HBO host Bill Maher said that he cannot deny some of the success under President Trump despite not voting for him.

Maher expressed his feelings about President Trump’s successes while speaking on Club Random podcast with actor William H. Macy.

“I always say this — you cannot ever deny success. You just have to give your respect even if it’s not your thing. Have the humility to give it up for enormous success on any level. Trump — not my choice, didn’t vote for him,” Maher said. “And he’s – I can’t deny the success.”

“I can’t either – and he’s the president,” Macy agreed.

Macy acknowledged the sheet of paper in Maher’s studio featuring a list of favorite insults President Trump has hurled at home over the years; Trump signed the sheet upon Maher’s request when the comedian visited the White House earlier this year.

“That’s fucking brilliant,” Macy said of the paper.

“This is what’s so amazing, that he, off the top of his head, could come up with 56 different—,” Maher said just before reading some of the insults. “It’s hip, and it says something about the human mind, or some human minds.”

Maher’s praise of the president’s success came on the heels of his administration striking a monumental peace agreement between Israel and Hamas to end the war in Gaza after two years of conflict, starting with the October 7 massacre in 2023.