Mark Hamill Shares Hoax ‘Occupy Democrats’ Meme Claiming Trump’s Gaza Peace Deal Was Stolen from Biden

Rabidly anti-Trump Star Wars actor Mark Hamill jumped to his social media to push out a wild conspiracy theory that the Donald Trump-led Middle East peace deal was somehow “stolen” from Joe Biden.

Hamill shared a meme on the left-wing social media outlet BlueSky on Tuesday in an effort to take credit away from President Trump and the actor endorsed the meme with the caption “THIS.”

The meme claims that Joe Biden had actually created the peace deal Trump is being hailed for. And it adds that Netanyahu secretly met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and the two concocted a pact to block Biden’s supposed peace deal so that they could stay at war.

“Months later they’re signing the exact deal Biden brokered. Don’t be fooled,” the meme concludes.

This meme comes on the heels of posts by Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who wrote a long series of posts on X claiming that he and Joe Biden had actually created the peace deal Trump was able to secure.

This is all nonsense, of course. There was never the slightest hint that the Biden administration was in any way capable of pulling all the threads together to secure this deal to free the hostages and mark a cessation of hostilities, despite the grand plans they had announced.

The Biden administration was alienated from Israel’s leadership throughout Biden’s presidency and few countries in the Middle East had much respect for his leadership.

It should also be noted that Hamas kicked off the latest, most brutal leg of its campaign to commit genocide against Jews during Biden’s presidency. So, clearly, they had no fear of him while planning and launching the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks that killed more than one thousand innocent men, women, and children in Southern Israel.

Meanwhile, Trump proved to be robust enough, was serious enough with his warnings, and was able to bring the various entities to the table to negotiate for the return of the Israeli hostages who have suffered brutal treatment in captivity for two years in Hamas-held territory.

