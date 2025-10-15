Video: Kathy Griffin Promotes ‘No Kings’ Protests by Calling Trump a ‘Fascist Dictator’ Who ‘Didn’t Win a Free and Fair Election’

Comedian Kathy Griffin launched a 10-minute tirade promoting this weekend’s left-wing “No Kings” protests, smearing President Donald Trump as a “dictator” who she says “didn’t win a free and fair election.”

“I am going to be 65 on November 4th. So listen to aunt or grandma Kathy when I say our country has never been through anything this horrible in my lifetime,” Griffin began. After comparing Trump to former President Richard Nixon, Griffin said “The current so-called president is a fascist.”

“Now, if you don’t know what that is, that’s an authoritarian or a dictator,” she continued. “Now, the reason you don’t want that is because it takes away all your powers of choice.”

After tangents about Kamala Harris and TikTok, Griffin spent a few more minutes railing against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), calling their raids “abductions,” slamming Superman star Dean Cain for joining their ranks, and warning that the federal agency will have agents on the ground “in full force” during the “No Kings” protests this weekend.

“But there will be arrests made and we’ll watch that fallout because people are calling this protest the no king’s day because Trump thinks he’s a king. And you know he’s not. He’s barely a president,” Griffin said before elaborating on her election denialism. “In fact, guess what? I’m going to say something that’s going to get me in trouble. I don’t think he won in a free and fair election. You heard me. I’m coming out and saying it myself. I don’t care if that means I look crazy.”

She claimed Elon Musk, whom she called a “professional Nazi,” paying people for votes was the reason Trump beat Kamala Harris in November. “And the fact that Trump won all seven swing states, which has never happened in the history of the US, makes it all very suspicious to me.”

Last week, Robert De Niro promoted the “No Kings” protests.

“I’m Robert De Niro, asking you to stand up and be counted in the nationwide No Kings protest on October 18th,” he said. “Visit nokings.org to find, volunteer or host a protest near you. We’re all in this together, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”