Sheriff: Woman Dies in an ‘Apparent Suicide’ Near Disney World Contemporary Resort

A visitor to Disney World’s Contemporary Resort was found dead at the park Tuesday night in an “apparent suicide,” according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The Illinois woman has been reported missing from her home more than a thousand miles away just hours before the discovery was made, the Independent reports.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Summer Equitz of Naperville, 30 miles west of Chicago.

According to a medical report seen by Click Orlando, she died from “multiple blunt impact injuries.” A further investigation into the death is ongoing.

Emergency services responded to the Contemporary Resort hotel, located near the Magic Kingdom in the park, on Tuesday night after other guests reported seeing a dead body and speculation mounted as to the cause.

Specifically, the suicide’s proximity to the Disney World monorail sparked unconfirmed reports online about the circumstances of the death.

“This is an apparent suicide,” a representative from the OCSO told People magazine. They added the guest “was not struck by the monorail, so that is erroneous information.”

The suicide comes a week after a woman in her 60s experienced a health issue and died after riding Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion attraction in California, as Breitbart News reported.