Hollywood Celebrities Push Left-Wing ‘No Kings’ Rallies to ‘Send a Signal to the Trump Regime’

The list of Hollywood and entertainment industry celebrities pushing the rabidly anti-Trump “No Kings” movement continues to grow as professional organized leftists set protests nationwide this weekend.

Pop singer Billie Eilish joined the rush for the left-wing attack on the U.S. with her Instagram account, as did Marisa Tomei, and Misha Collins.

Proud extremist and former Star Wars star Mark Hamill, for instance, claimed that Trump is somehow like a king for his foreign policy with Argentina. Hamill took to his left-wing bubble social media account on BlueSky to blast Trump and tout “No Kings.”

He gives $20 Billion of OUR dollars to bailout Argentina without consulting Congress or the American people. Does that seem like the actions of a KING to you? Join us & let him know just what you think about that this Saturday, 10/18 #NoThronesNoCrownsNO_KINGS [image or embed] — Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) October 15, 2025 at 1:31 PM

Comedian and podcaster Michael Ian Black also plied his BlueSky account to push the communist-supported “No Kings” rallies.

“No doubt there will be some provocations and scuffles, but whatever fears the Republicans are trying to gin up with their talk of Marxists and antifa and terrifying naked bicycle rides are likely to wind up as limp as, well, you fill in the blank.” michaelianblack.substack.com/p/waiting-fo… [image or embed] — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack.bsky.social) October 15, 2025 at 9:54 PM

Actress Mia Farrow claimed that her support of the rallies “sends a signal” that the “Trump regime is losing legitimacy.”

If we turn up on the streets for No Kings ( Saturday ) we the people are sending a signal to the Trump regime that they are losing legitimacy. Also we are expressing solidarity with our neighbors. — Mia Farrow (@miafarrow.bsky.social) October 17, 2025 at 8:33 AM

Several others also pushed the anti-American rallies on their BlueSky accounts:

On Saturday October 18th, I’m asking you to attend the No King’s March in your local communities. We have witnessed the increasing authoritarianism and its policies in our country. We dissent. — Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand.bsky.social) October 17, 2025 at 2:44 AM