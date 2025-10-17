Hypocrisy? Comedians Cancel Salesforce Shows After Benioff Support for Trump

Comedians Kumail Nanjiani and Ilana Glazer pulled out of performances at the annual conference of Salesforce as a backlash over CEO Marc Benioff’s new support for President Donald Trump continues.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this month, Benioff, a major Democratic donor and left-wing activist, shifted his support to Trump, and backed the idea of using the National Guard to help police in San Francisco.

Democrats were horrified, and accused Benioff of betraying them, calling his news stance a “slap in the face” — rather than a defense of San Francisco in the face of continuing decline.

Nanjini and Glazer then canceled their shows at the Salesforce conference — without specifying reasons.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

Comedians Kumail Nanjiani and Ilana Glazer abruptly withdrew from their scheduled performances at Dreamforce, Salesforce’s annual tech conference, following a week of mounting backlash against the company’s CEO, Marc Benioff. … A source close to the company told the Chronicle on Thursday afternoon that Nanjiani became ill and could not perform, prompting Glazer, his scheduled opener, to cancel as well. The news came just hours after venture capitalist Ron Conway, one of Silicon Valley’s most prominent investors, resigned from the Salesforce Foundation board, prompting speculation about whether the two events were related.

Glazer was outspoken after ABC briefly suspended late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s show over his inflammatory remarks about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, which he falsely blamed on Trump supporters.

In an online rant about “free speech,” Glazer — a frequent guest on Kimmel’s show — warned that Kimmel’s suspension was “very scary” and that Americans were “increasingly under authoritarian rule … from democracy to fascism.”

