‘Fall of Freedom’: Artists Plan Protests for ‘Creative Resistance’ of ‘Authoritarian Forces’

Artists and cultural organizations around the United States are reportedly planning a series of nationwide protests against President Donald Trump and what they have deemed “authoritarian forces.”

The protests — dubbed “Fall of Freedom” and set to include artists Marilyn Minter and Robert Longo, filmmakers Ava DuVernay and Michael Moore, writer Jennifer Egan, and musician Amanda Palmer — will take place on the weekend of November 21, according to a report by the New York Times.

The organizers — who claim “our democracy is under attack” — vow to create a “nationwide wave of creative resistance” that they say will “celebrate the experiences, cultures and identities that shape the fabric of our nation.”

Entities participating in the protests will include art galleries, theaters, comedy clubs, and libraries, such as the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles and the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art in New York, as well as cultural organizations like the Brooklyn Public Library, Dallas Contemporary, and the Woolly Mammoth Theater Company in Washington, D.C.

“The action is artistic expression,” playwright Lynn Nottage — who is also one of the organizers — said. “Expression is one of the essential ingredients in the American narrative, and it can’t be stymied or silenced.”

Nottage, along with her co-organizer, visual artist Dread Scott, reportedly describe their forthcoming nationwide protests as “an urgent call to the arts community to unite in defiance of authoritarian forces sweeping the nation.”

Organizers have also intentionally offered “loose guidelines” for protest participation, and suggested that bookstores host drag queen story hours or showcase what they deem to be “banned” books, meaning material that left-wing activists have been trying to expose to children in recent years.

“It is really important for us as storytellers to be heard,” Nottage said.

Asuka Hisa, the director of learning and engagement at the ICA Los Angeles, compared the upcoming “Fall of Freedom” protests to the recent and bizarre “No Kings” demonstrations, adding, “This is not your usual march in the streets.”

“It’s protest in the form of engagement with arts, culture and the contemporary issues of our time,” Hisa said.

