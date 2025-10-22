James Woods Roasts Hillary Clinton’s White House Renovation Screed: ‘Your Husband Getting Blow Jobs in the Oval Office Destroyed It’

Actor James Woods roasted failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton over her outcry at President Donald Trump’s White House renovations, in which the former First Lady accused Trump of “destroying” the building. “What destroyed it was your husband getting blow jobs in the Oval Office,” Woods said.

Clinton wrote, “It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it,” above a Washington Post article, titled, “White House begins demolishing East Wing facade to build Trump’s ballroom,” which included a photo of the renovations currently underway.

“What destroyed it was your husband getting blow jobs in the Oval Office,” Woods said in response to Clinton, adding, “Go back to Costco and hock your fictional autobiography.”

As Breitbart News reported, leftists are having a collective meltdown over the ballroom construction at the White House, with actress Mia Farrow even bizarrely proclaiming that “Hitler had a large ball room,” too, in a conspiracy-laden Bluesky post.

The Reckless star was one of many left-wing Hollywood celebrities who sounded off, blindly — or at the very least, willfully — spewing hoaxes to their millions of social media followers.

In reality, White House renovations are a presidential tradition dating back more than a century, and President Trump’s latest editions will not come at a cost to taxpayers.

The facts, however, didn’t stop left-wing heads from exploding this week, as the President Trump-led $250 million White House ballroom construction commenced.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.