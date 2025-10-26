Watch: Joe Rogan Enjoys Attending Church, Praises Benefits of Faith in Jesus Christ

Podcast King Joe Rogan is bucking the anti-Christian left and says that he enjoys church, admires Christ, and praises the benefits of Christianity.

Speaking on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Triggernometry hosts Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin, Rogan agreed that religion can bring moral clarity and inner peace.

Rogan said he appreciates religion because it helps make people lives better.

“They’re trying to be a better person, and they’re trying to — I mean for me at least, the place that I go to — they, you know, they read and analyze passages in the Bible. I’m really interested in what these people were trying to say because I don’t think it’s nothing.”

He went on to say that atheists try to “dismiss” Christianity.

“There’s a lot of, like, atheists and secular people that just like to dismiss Christianity as being foolish. You know, ‘It’s just fairy tales.’ I hear that amongst, you know, self-professed intelligent people, like, ‘It’s a fairy tale,’” Rogan continued.

Rogan pointed out that we have a lot of historical and scientific proof that many of the things mentioned in the Bible were actually true, actual places, and true events. He also noted that there is historical proof of the existence of Jesus and he admires the Christian savior.

“It’s a historically documented human being,” Rogan said of Jesus. “That’s where it gets weird because there’s a there’s a universal depiction of what this human being was like. That doesn’t seem to vary that much between all the people that knew him. That gets weird.”

“Like, I don’t know if that’s true. I think there’s more to it. I think it’s history, but I think it’s a confusing history. It’s a confusing history because it was a long time ago,” Rogan said. “And it’s people telling things in an oral tradition, then writing things down in a language that you don’t understand in the context of a culture that you don’t understand. And I think there’s something to what they’re saying.”

“Christianity in particular is the most fascinating to me because there’s this one person that everybody agrees existed, that somehow or another had the best plan for how human beings should interact with each other and behave and was the best example of it and even died in a nonviolent way, like didn’t even protest, died on the cross supposedly for our sins,” Rogan explained. “Like, it’s a fascinating story.”

Rogan also said many of the Christians he has met are the happiest and kindest people he’s ever met.

