Cheers: Kelsey Grammer Welcomes 8th Child at Age 70

Kelsey Grammer, 70, is now a father of eight with the septuagenarian revealing Monday he and his wife Kayte Walsh have welcomed a baby boy named Christopher into the world.

Grammer has four adult children from previous relationships and now four pre-teens with Walsh.

The actor shared the news during an appearance on an episode of the Pod Meets World podcast hosted by Boy Meets World stars Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong.

While discussing his 2025 memoir, Karen: A Brother Remembers (about his sister who was murdered aged 18), Grammer revealed he and Walsh, 46, “just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids.”

The Independent reports the Cheers alum married British film producer Walsh in 2011.

They also share: Faith, 12, Gabriel, 10, and James, eight. He is also father to daughter Spencer, 41, whom he shares with first wife Doreen Alderman; daughter Greer, 33, with ex Barrie Buckner; and daughter Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20, with ex Camille Grammer.

Grammer has spoken about his love of fatherhood in the past. He told Variety in June 2024: “My children — my young children, older children — the happiest I ever am is if they’re all in the same room together.