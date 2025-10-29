‘South Park’ to Air Halloween Night Episode on Trump’s White House Ballroom Construction

President Donald Trump’s demolition of the East Wing of the White House and his plan to construct a new State Ballroom in its place has drawn the attention of South Park with the cartoon series planning a special episode of the event timed to air on Halloween night.

Variety reports per the logline released by Comedy Central, the episode’s events will include the White House dealing “with a disruptive spirit from the east wing,” while “Stan worries that South Park has become too political.”

It will air as the second episode of the newly inaugurated Season 28, titled “The Woman in the Hat.” Variety further states:

A preview image of the episode, included above, depicts Trump and his in-show lover Satan overseeing the demolition of the White House. Another released sneak peek, shown below, depicts leaders within Trump’s administration, such as Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller, seeming to be haunted by a spectral presence.

The episode will premiere on Comedy Central on Friday at 10 pm. It replaces the show’s typical time slot on Wednesdays.

As Breitbart News reports, “The current hysteria over Trump’s Big Beautiful Ballroom is the latest in a long history of Washington architectural naysaying that is as perennial as the Potomac cherry blossoms and as old as the White House itself.”

Even so Democrats have reacted with scarcely concealed apoplexy at the move despite the actions of recent occupants like President Joe Biden.

There is nothing remotely “unprecedented” or “undemocratic” about Trump’s building project, as Rebecca Mansour makes clear in her piece.

Put simply, the White House has been a work in progress for the past 225 years and the Trump project marks the most significant addition to the Executive Mansion since the Truman era.