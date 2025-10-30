‘South Park’ Creators’ Restaurant Staffers Go on Strike as Attempts to Bargain for Higher Wages Stall

Workers from the South Park creators’ iconic Denver restaurant and performance venue will hit the picket line for Halloween after management “walked away from the bargaining table” and new contract negotiations stalled in the process.

The Actors’ Equity Association, which represents the cliff divers, roving actors, and other unionized performers, announced the strike at Casa Bonita on Wednesday.

ABC Denver 7 reports the stop work came about after lengthy efforts seeking resolution and action addressing safety concerns of employees:

Members of the Casa Bonita cast voted to unionize in November 2024 and agreed to the union negotiation and security agreement in August 2025. The union said it began contract negotiations with Casa Bonita management this April. The union filed an unfair labor practices charge against Casa Bonita in September after performers’ hours were cut to accommodate a Halloween pop-up event, according to our partners at The Denver Post. The Actors’ Equity Association said the restaurant has “added insult to injury by doubling down on an unfair wage proposal and refusing to respond to demands around performer safety.”

ABC Denver 7 further notes restaurant management “walked away from the negotiation table” on Wednesday, citing the union, leading to the immediate stop work action.

“Casa management came to the table today offering an additional 11 cents over their last unfair wage offer, and very little for future layoff protections,” said lead negotiator Andrea Hoeschen, assistant executive director and general counsel for Actors’ Equity Association, in a statement.

“Despite that insult, the negotiating team responded with major compromises to try to get a deal. And then Casa Bonita walked away from the table without responding.

“We know they can pay the wages we’re asking for because they already pay basically the same wages to the servers and bartenders. Their insistence on paying DOLLARS an hour less to the performers reflects a choice and a philosophy to devalue performers.”

Unionized performers have been scheduled to hit the picket line outside the Lakewood restaurant beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday.