Video: Jimmy Kimmel Giddy as Jasmine Crockett Accepts His Trump Trolling IQ Competition Invitation

Radical leftist Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett has accepted an invitation from ABC’s left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to undertake an IQ test in a head-to-head contest with President Donald Trump.

Kimmel has been pushing the TV stunt for quite a while, and on Wednesday, he had Crockett on the show to accept his “invitation.”

“If you’ve been watching our show over the past two nights, you know I’ve been working on teeing up a major event. I think it could be bigger than the Super Bowl and Jake Paul fighting Dick Van Dyke combined,” Kimmel said on the air. “It could be very big, and all the credit goes to our commander-in-chief, Donald Trump, who strongly believes he would trounce two of his least favorite ladies in an IQ test.”

Kimmel tried to play to Trump’s love of “big” events by claiming that the IQ test against Crockett would be “a once-in-a-lifetime television event.”

While it seems highly unlikely that Trump would ever accept such an invitation, Kimmel is still pushing the stunt he is calling the “duel of the medulla” and the “James C. Kimmel Cognitive Aptitude and Mental Brilliance Invitational.”

“I want to give our brilliant, bigly-brained president a chance to teach those left-wing lightweights a thing or two about brain power,” Kimmel told his viewers. “Now, all we need are the contestants. I’ve already invited the president. I’m sure he’ll accept.” He then introduced Crockett herself, who joined Kimmel’s show via video call to formally accept his offer.”

Crockett replied, “I am very well aware. I know that he can’t seem to find himself in the Oval Office to make sure that he can end this shutdown, but he does have time to troll me. Listen, if he’s down, I’m down.”

The Texas Democrat added that Trump only calls “women of color” dumb.

“I want to warn you, there are going to be questions that favor him, like, ‘How do you get ketchup out of a bottle?’ and ‘What’s the difference between a windmill and a ceiling fan?’” Kimmel added. “So, this is not going to be easy. With that said, do you accept his challenge?” Without hesitation, Crockett told him, “Oh, I absolutely accept it.”

Kimmel closed out the segment thanking Crockett for agreeing to the TV stunt, adding, ” study up and we’ll be in touch.”

