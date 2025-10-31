Actor William Daniels, a member of the cast of the hit 1990s series Boy Meets World, took to his Instagram account to criticize President Donald Trump’s plans to build a ballroom over the spot where the East Wing of the White House once stood.

Daniels, who was also a cast member of the 1972 musical film, 1776, in which he played American revolutionary and second President John Adams, lamented the razing of the East Wing as the destruction of “a piece of history.”

“We performed ‘1776’ in the beautiful East Room when Nixon was in the White House. He was very gracious even though none of us had voted for him. The current president has ripped a piece of history from our lives and we mustn’t take this lightly,” he wrote on Instagram.

The truth is, though, very little of any historical import has ever occurred in the East Wing. The section was not part of the original White House and was built much later in 1902. It was thoroughly redesigned and rebuilt in 1942 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt dug deep beneath the wing to build his war bunker.

Other than concealing FDR’s bunker, the wing has housed very little of any import. It contained the first lady’s officers and staff, it had an entry way for visitors, it housed the social director’s office, and a small theater.

Daniels is just one of many TDS-suffering Hollywood celebrities upset over the ballroom plans. Among the others who went on the attack against Trump for the East Wing razing included usual suspects Mia Farrow, Barbra Streisand, Jon Cryer, Mark Hamill, Michael Ian Black, George Takei, Stephen King, and others.

But many are also pushing the lie that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the construction of the new ballroom is the president’s “top priority.”

On Wednesday, the anti-Trump set began pushing the false claim, but even the usually left-wing “fact checkers” had to admit that the claim about what the Press Sec. said is a purposeful misconstruction of what she really said and her comment was taken out of context.

What Leavitt actually said is that the ballroom was a priority where it concerns Trup’s White House construction projects. She didn’t say the ballroom was his “top priority” above all other issues like the let has claimed.

