Eugene ‘Big U’ Henley, Son of Crips Gang Leader and Music Executive, Murdered on Halloween Night

Eugene “Big U” Henley, a former rapper and the son of a high-ranking gang leader and music executive, was shot dead on Halloween night in Los Angeles, according to reports.

Henley was shot down outside his smoke shop on the corner of 69th Street and Figueroa Street in South Los Angeles around 11 p.m., according to the New York Post.

“The victim, described as a 34-year-old Black male, walked up to the suspect vehicle when an unknown suspect or suspects shot at him,” the Los Angeles Police said in a statement on Friday.

The L.A. Police Dept. said that Henley had walked up to a car when someone opened fire. The suspects then fled the scene. The LAPD did not identify Henley by name in its statement, but several subsequent reports identified the music producer’s son as the victim. The police also refused to speculate on whether the shooting was gang related.

Henley is the son of Eugene “Big U” Henley, the infamous leader of the Rolling 60’s Neighborhood Crips gang. Also known as the “godfather of rap,” Big U Henley is known for managing rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was also a member of the Crips.

“Big U” was alleged to have extorted money from celebrities and musicians who entered Crips territory, in what was called “checking in” fees. When such people visited the area, or were “checking in,” they had to pay a protection fee so that they would not be harmed during the visit.

He has also been charged with kidnapping and robbery, and was implicated in the murder of rapper Rayshawn Williams in 2021, though he remained unharged in the latter case.

“While Henley and other supporters attempt to persuade the public that the ‘check in’ provides safety and security for those who do so, as set forth herein, he and the Big U Enterprise also manufacture the very danger they purport to protect against,” a recent federal affidavit stated.

Another of “Big U’s” sons, Daiyan Henley, plays for the L.A. Chargers.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston