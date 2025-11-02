Jackie Kennedy’s Grandson Blasts Julia Fox’s ‘Disgusting’ Halloween Costume Evoking JFK Assassination: ‘Glorifying Political Violence’

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s grandson Jack Schlossberg blasted model and actress Julia Fox for her Halloween costume depicting the former First Lady looking bloody after the assassination of her husband John F. Kennedy, calling the actress’ decision “disgusting, desperate and dangerous.”

“Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate and dangerous. I’m sure her late grandmother would agree,” Schlossberg said in reaction to Fox’s Halloween costume, for which she wore a pink suit covered in fake bloodstains.

After facing heavy backlash on social media from others who joined Schlossberg in expressing their dismay, Fox took to Instagram to defend her decision to wear the gruesome costume for Halloween.

“I’m dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit. Not as a costume, but as a statement,” the Presence actress said. “When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done.'”

“The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation,” Fox continued.

The 35-year-old actress went on to say, “Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery. It was performance, protest, and mourning all at once. A woman weaponizing image and grace to expose brutality.”

“It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance,” Fox — who made her film debut in the 2019 thriller Uncut Gems — asserted, adding, “Long live Jackie O.”

Notably, Jackie Kennedy was wearing the pink Chanel suit on November 22, 1963, when John F. Kennedy was assassinated while riding alongside her in a motorcade in Dallas, Texas.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.