Bill Maher, Michael Rapaport Shred Jimmy Kimmel’s Charlie Kirk Assassin was MAGA Lie: ‘There’s a Reason Half the Country Is Insulted By’ Late Night Hosts

Bill Maher and Michael Rapaport took a stick to left-wing late-night comedy hosts like Jimmy Kimmel for being so lost in a leftist bubble that they have “insulted” half the country.

Maher invited comedian Michael Rapaport onto the HBO host’s Cub Random podcast. When the topic of ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel came up, Maher delivered some very concerted criticism for the ABC TV host.

The HBO funnyman blasted Kimmel and the other late-night hosts for being hopelessly “captured” by “liberal ideology.”

“My problem with him and hosts like that –quite frankly they’re all quite similar in this regard — is that they’re ideologically captured by one side,” Maher told a receptive Rapaport.

“It’s just not what I do or what I’m doing. And so, and there’s a reason why half the country feels insulted by them and has turned off to them because it’s just one very predictable point of view,” he continued.

He added that the let-wing talking points are “often not completely accurate.”

“That was not really a smart thing to say,” Maher said of the line Kimmel delivered on his show that got him suspended. “That this guy who shot Charlie Kirk was on the MAGA team. That’s just something that Blue Sky crowd told themselves. And if you’re that far in the bubble, where you don’t really see both sides—you’re going to believe that. You’re going to believe that BlueSky point of view, ‘Oh, a bad thing happened, it must be coming from the other team.'”

For his part, Rapaport said he thought Kimmel’s lie about the Kirk shooter was horrendous because it was only a few days after Kirk had been murdered, and there was Kimmel making jokes about it and trying to score political points for the left-wing when the assassination had only just occurred.

