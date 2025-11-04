Nolte: Rachel Zegler Brags ‘Snow White’ Flop Was #1 on Disney+

Anyone who thought the catastrophe of Snow White might humble disgraced star Rachel Zegler is in for a surprise.

Rather than take to heart how her ego-fueled big mouth undermined her $350 million live-action remake for the Disney Grooming Syndicate, she’s leaning on this…

“I loved working on [Snow White], and I love that film. I’ve seen it a few times, and it [became] number one on streaming on Disney+, so I know that it’s celebrated,” Zegler told Glamour Magazine. “It was one of those experiences of sometimes negativity being louder than positivity.”

“What I took away from it is just to really, really soak in when it feels good and understand that it’s possible when it feels bad.”

Yeah, well, being number one for a short time on a streaming service means nothing.

She then pivots to her run on stage in Evita, and how she’s a victim so traumatized she had begun to believe she would never be celebrated…

“The beautiful thing about Evita for me—beyond all of the wonderful people I met and all of the wonderful work we’re doing—is that I never thought I would be a part of something so celebrated, because of the way that I’ve been conditioned to believe that I wouldn’t be.”

And then she throws out this number… “We’ve had over 115,000 people come to see the balcony [scene] outside,” she brags. “By the end of the run, we’ll have seen 130,000 people out there.”

She’s referring to the balcony scene in Evita where she sings “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina.” While the rest of the play is performed inside on the West End stage, that moment takes place outside the theater on a balcony for the general public to witness.

Wow, a whole 130,000, Rachel? Did you know there’s a guy in Santa Monica who uses a plastic bucket for a drum? Bet he does 130,000 a day.

World of Reel’s Jordan Ruimy summed up the truth of all this spin pretty well. After pointing out that Snow White lost $200 million, he writes: “This interview feels like an attempt to rehabilitate her image and find her way back into Hollywood. Since ‘Snow White.’ Zegler has only been attached to the indie-financed rom-com ‘She Gets It From Me’ and a Gloria Estefan biopic that seems unlikely to ever get properly funded.

Zegler was on her way to becoming a star-star. Then she went all woketard on Snow White, trashing the beloved original, and came off as equal parts ungrateful, ignorant, and smug. The idiots behind Snow White thought they had to fix Snow White, and that included the girl playing Snow White.

And so, whatever appeal she had went straight out the window, an impression her Glamour interview will not help, where she comes off as aloof and full of herself.

This girl has no sense of humor, no knack for the self-deprecation that makes stars icons, and unless that changes, she will remain a niche-star among the elites, like those at Glamour, who pretend she’s awesome just to show us MAGAtards a thing or two about a thing or two.

What ridiculous people.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.