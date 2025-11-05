Charlamagne Tha God Blasts Van Jones for Trashing Mamdani’s ‘Divisive’ Victory Speech: ‘Shut the F**k Up Forever’

Liberal podcaster and radio host Charlamagne Tha God blasted CNN’s left-wing commentator Van Jones for criticizing the socialist mayor-elect of New York City for delivering a “divisive” victory speech on Tuesday.

Speaking on Wednesday’s The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne crowned Van Jones “donkey of the day” for his criticism of Zohran Mamdani’s belligerent and angry tirade after winning the election to lead the Big Apple.

As soon as he was declared the winner, Mamdani’s calm and cool campaign face was utterly wiped away and replaced by the hateful and adversarial rhetoric. Mamdani gloated and took aim at President Donald Trump. It was a harsh speech that CNN’s Jones said was a “missed opportunity” for Mamdani to rise above petty attacks.

“I think his tone was sharp. I think he was using the microphone in a way that he was almost yelling. And that’s not the Mamdani that we’ve seen on TikTok and the great interviews and stuff like that,” Jones said.

Jones’ characterization of Mamdani’s speech did not sit well with Charlamagne. He praised Mamdani’s churlishness.

“How is any of that divisive?” Charlamagne said on his show. “I personally loved that he covered all bases. He talked about working with police. He talked, you know, helping people with mental health issues. He talked helping the homeless. He talked about trans people. He talked about Black people, Black women, Jewish people, the Muslim community. Most importantly, he spoke to the working class of all races, okay? Let people know he will be a mayor for all New Yorkers. But Van Jones didn’t like that. He thought it was divisive.”

Charlamagne then took aim at Van Jones, instead.

“Van, shut the F up forever, okay?” Charlamagne sneered.

“There was no opportunity missed. The man just won! He just won. After you won, yes, you’re gonna celebrate. Yes, you gonna talk loud. What do you mean he wasn’t warm enough? He took a victory lap and he deserved to take a victory lab because he won. I just don’t understand how in the era of Trump, we still telling people how to talk. The language of politics is dead and Donald Trump killed it. And you know when you can really talk that talk? After you win,” he exclaimed.

Charlamagne recently said the whole Democrat Party establishment needs to be swept away to allow socialist candidates to formally take over the party.

“Democratic leaders never support candidates who might disrupt the capitalist system. But guess what? The current system isn’t working,” he said on The Daily Show last week.

“Democrats don’t understand how ready people are to act,” he said. “If you can turn this energy into collective action, you can get shit done.”

“If the Democrats can’t lead, we the people will take action in our own way — whether it’s protests, corporate boycotts, sit-ins, even a national worker’s strike,” he added. “Maybe it’s time they get primaried and give someone else a chance,” he concluded.

