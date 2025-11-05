CNN’s Van Jones: Mamdani ‘Missed an Opportunity’ with Divisive Victory Speech

Early Wednesday, following New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s victory speech, CNN contributor Van Jones gave the speech low marks for its rhetoric.

Jones said Mamdani “missed an opportunity” with the divisive speech.

“Look, I’ve got divided reactions from my friends at this speech,” Jones explained. “First of all, I’ve got to give the guy a big credit. He defeated a Democratic Party royalty, the Cuomo. That’s a royal family in our party. Defeated him, defeated the oligarchs and rich folks who jumped in to try to stop him, and then defeated Donald Trump. So, the triumphalism that you see there is earned. A year ago, nobody ever heard of the guy. And the younger people who I’m hearing from feel a great deal of relief and pride, and they’re fired up. They feel they’ve been silenced for too long. So, that speech appealed to some.”

“But, I think he missed an opportunity,” he continued. “I think the Mamdani that we saw in the campaign trail, who was a lot more calm, who was a lot warmer, who was a lot more embracing, was not present in that speech. And I think that Mamdani is the one you need to hear from tonight. There are a lot of people trying to figure out, can I get on this train with him or not? Is he going to include me? Is he going — is he going to be one of a class warrior even in office? I think he missed a chance tonight to open up and bring more people into the tent. I think his tone was sharp. I think he was using the microphone in a way that he was almost yelling. And that’s not the Mamdani that we’ve seen on TikTok and the great interviews and stuff like that.”

Jones added, “So, I felt like there’s a little bit of a character switch here where the warm, open, embracing guy that’s close to working people was not on stage tonight. There was some other voice on stage that said, he’s very young, and he just pulled off something that’s very, very difficult. And I wouldn’t write him off, but I think he missed an opportunity to open himself up tonight, and I think that that will probably cost him going forward.”

(h/t Curtis Houck, Newsbusters)

