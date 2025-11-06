Charlamagne Tha God Calls on Democrats to Vote to Reopen Government: ‘People Got Rent, Child Care, Light Bills, Car Notes’

Left-wing radio host Charlamagne Tha God called on Congressional Democrats to vote to open the government now that they won elections on Tuesday.

On his The Breakfast Club radio show, the left-wing host also admitted that the Democrats are responsible for the government shutdown.

“Dems, you had a great night last night,” Charlamagne said to his audience, “the premiums have already gone up, they are set for the year, it’s time to move on. We appreciate the fight and the valiant effort, but come on, man. People got rent due. People got child care to pay for, light bills, car notes.”

“I feel for all those federal workers who have missed 2 paychecks already — especially when most of them are living paycheck to paycheck. People not gettin their SNAP benefits, it’s time to reopen the government,” he said.

“I don’t care whose fault it was, let’s stop playing politics with people’s lives.”

He added that he is now urging the Democrats to move on because people’s healthcare premiums have already gone up, so their claim to want to fix that is already a missed opportunity. People “have missed two paychecks, so, I understand you don’t want high healthcare premiums, but people can’t pay their rent right now,” he said.

“Let’s stop playing politics with people’s lives, let’s reopen the government” he reiterated. “We can still have this fight about healthcare while the government is open.”

Charlamagne Tha God also recently insisted the whole Democrat Party establishment needs to be swept away to allow socialist candidates to formally take over the party.

“Democratic leaders never support candidates who might disrupt the capitalist system. But guess what? The current system isn’t working,” he said on The Daily Show last week.

“Democrats don’t understand how ready people are to act,” he said. “If you can turn this energy into collective action, you can get shit done.”

“If the Democrats can’t lead, we the people will take action in our own way — whether it’s protests, corporate boycotts, sit-ins, even a national worker’s strike,” he added. “Maybe it’s time they get primaried and give someone else a chance,” he concluded.

