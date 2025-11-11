Rapper Rod Wave Arrested on Drug, Weapon Charges Same Day as Grammy Nomination

(UPI) — Rapper Rod Wave was arrested on weapon and drug charges in Atlanta on Friday, the same day he was nominated for his first Grammy.

The 27-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Rodarius Marcell Green, was arrested by Atlanta police on four charges: possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of a firearm or knife and reckless driving. He was released from the Fulton County Jail on Saturday after posting $8,000 bond.

The artist was nominated for best song written for visual media for Sinners for the film of the same name.

On the day his Grammy nomination was announced, “he was unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested in Atlanta,” according to a statement by defense attorneys Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Zack Findling to NBC News.

“The arresting officer belongs to the Atlanta Police Department’s controversial Crime Suppression Unit — a group known for its aggressive tactics and emphasis on high arrest numbers rather than genuine public safety,” the legal team said.

TMZ said it was not clear what led to his arrest.

“Mr. Green was targeted as part of this quota-driven approach, a practice that undermines justice and erodes community trust,” the lawyers claimed. “We look forward to vigorously challenging this baseless arrest and the clear violations of Mr. Green’s rights in court.”

Green has been arrested twice this year in Georgia.

In May, the rapper was briefly booked into custody, also in Fulton County, for alleged property damage and weapons charges. His attorney said he was actually a burglary victim and was wrongly arrested.

In June, he was arrested on a battery charge.

Last year, the artist was booked in jail in Manatee County, Fla., on two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. And in 2022 in Florida’s Osceola County, he was arrested by police for allegedly choking his girlfriend though he wasn’t prosecuted.

Green was born in St. Petersburg, Fla. His career began in 2015 with the release of Rookie of the Year and his Hunger Games mixtape trilogy.

His first performance on The Redemption Experience Tour is slated for Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.