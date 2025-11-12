Jennifer Aniston Bashes Disney’s Suspension of Jimmy Kimmel: ‘Very Dangerous’,’ ‘Unthinkable’

Friends and Apple TV’s The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston blasted Disney-owned ABC for suspending late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel calling the incident “dangerous” and “unthinkable.”

In an interview with Elle magazine, Aniston also insisted that the many customers who canceled their subscriptions to Hulu and Disney+ “spoke volumes” about how the American people felt about the whole thing.

“Unthinkable things are happening,” Aniston told the magazine. “It’s very dangerous and very unfortunate. But at the end of the day, we’re the viewers. We subscribe to these networks and streaming services, so it really comes down to the people and their voices. All those subscription cancellations spoke volumes.”

Kimmel was temporarily pulled off the air for less than a week in September after he delivered a monologue falsely alleging that the murderer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was actually a member of the MAGA movement.

The late-night host returned to the air after only a few days. However, during that time, it was reported that Disney lost more than a million subscribers.

Aniston, though, had a suggestion for Americans. She hopes people start listening again.

“We all need to listen to both sides,” she claimed. “That’s what we’ve lost. We’ve lost communication, we’ve lost sitting across a table and having a discussion that is productive, learning from each other. It feels like everyone is sort of stuck in their positions and it’s my way or the highway, and that’s just not how the world works.”

Aniston, though, has been part of the problem she now claims is hurting the country.

In 2021, for instance, she told men that they should not be allowed to have an opinion on abortion because they don’t have a uterus.

In 2024, she also endorsed Kamala Harris, calling her a vote for “decency” despite Harris’ campaign calling Trump a “fascist,” comparing him to Hitler, and calling his supporters, “garbage.”

