Comedian Andrew Schulz: People Happy Charlie Kirk was Assassinated for His Opinions Want Due Process for People Smuggling Fentanyl into Our Country

Comedian Andrew Schulz pointed out the how some people in America are happy about Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination because they didn’t like his political opinions, but at the same time want due process for people smuggling fentanyl into the United States.

“It’s just funny to me that there are people that were happy Charlie Kirk got shot because they disagreed on opinions, and they’re fighting for due process for people who are driving fentanyl into the fucking country,” Schulz declared during Saturday’s episode of The Brilliant Idiots podcast.

Watch Below:

“Like, what the fuck do we live in? Why do we have more humanity for people who are actually profiting off of killing Americans?” Schulz asked.

The comedian’s co-host, Charlamagne tha God, then chimed in by using a moral high-ground flip, bizarrely warning Schulz not to “become” what he hates.

“But you gotta be better,” Charlamagne said. “You shouldn’t be like those people. Don’t become what you hate.”

A seemingly confused Schulz then asked, “What do you mean?”

“I hate people trying to kill Americans,” Schulz added. “So if you’re trying to kill Charlie Kirk, or if you’re trying to bring Fentanyl in here, I hate both of y’all.”

Charlamagne then deflected the core moral inconsistency Schulz pointed out by shifting to a principle-based counterargument that sounded relevant, but actually reframed the entire conversation.

“I don’t think Charlie Kirk should have been killed for, you know, his rhetoric. And I don’t think that the people in these boats should be killed if they’re smuggling drugs,” Charlamagne said as he redefined the stakes, introducing a strategic equivocation wrapped in a red herring.

Schulz then asked, “So what is the punishment for someone trying to bring fentanyl into the country?” to which Charlamagne replied, “I would think you just run down on them and fucking arrest them. Don’t they got, what’s the shit in the water?”

“Coast Guard,” Schulz said.

