Watch: Singer Tish Hyman Protests Prisons Allowing Men to Be Jailed with Women

Singer-songwriter and rapper Tish Hyman appeared outside Shakopee Women’s Correctional Facility in Scott County, Minnesota, on Monday to protest against the state’s policies of allowing men who identify as women to be jailed with women at state jails and prisons.

Organizers say that they won’t stop until “predatory men” are removed from women’s prisons in Minnesota. They gathered, they said, to express their “grave concerns for the women incarcerated at MCF-Shakopee,” according to Alpha News.

“There are areas of life where the physical and biological differences between the two sexes must be recognized and respected to assure the safety, privacy, and dignity of women and girls, with sex-segregated prisons topping that list,” said Kerri Bruss, one of the organizers of the protest.

For her part, singer Tish Hyman said allowing men to be housed with women in prison is an “injustice.”

“We are here to raise awareness about the injustice that’s happening in this prison and many prisons throughout America,” she said over the loudspeaker. There are men being housed in women’s prisons, she said, adding, “You can only imagine how that could be dangerous.”

“Whether there are nine men, whether there are 20,000 men, one man is enough to cause havoc in a woman’s prison,” Hyman told those gathered before her.

The Subway Art singer went on to say that allowing men who are stronger than “every female in the prison” being allowed to freely roam a women’s prison “picking” on woman inmates “like ripe chickens,” makes her angry.

“These are women. They’re human beings,” she said of female convicts. “Just because you committed a crime does not make your life less valuable. You understand? This is insane!”

“And the truth is, many people do not know what’s happening in the prisons in America,” she said. “Men are in there,” she continued. “There is no such thing as a trans. There are just men and women. Some men like to wear dresses, and there’s nothing special to see there!”

“Women need protection from men. They should not be in the prisons with us, the locker rooms with us, the sports with us. They are men!” she exclaimed loudly.

“I am tired of people acting like they don’t have eyes and a brain between their ears,” she said. “You can see it, they are men. Look at these hideous looking men,” she added as she hoisted a photo of some of the men who identify as women who are being housed in the Shakopee Women’s Correctional Facility.

“Whatever bill needs to be passed to get them outta here, that’s what we need to do. Get them outta the prison,” she concluded. “Look at these unsavory pieces of biscuits here. They gotta go. It’s ridiculous. It’s stupid. It’s dangerous. It’s very obvious that this is wrong.”

Bruss added, “We call on the state of Minnesota to stop disregarding international humanitarian guidelines, and the sex-based protections that women have campaigned and died for, in service of a trendy ideology that recklessly neglects the rights, privacy and safety of women and girls.”

