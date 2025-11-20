Fifth Person Dead at Disney World in Less Than a Month

A fifth person has died at the Disney World resort in less than a month after a string of deaths rocked the popular theme park destination.

The unidentified guest was reportedly found dead at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa in Lake Buena Vista near Disney Springs on November 8.

“Although there was a death at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort, we declined jurisdiction,” the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed told the New York Post on Wednesday.

The body was later turned over the individual’s personal physician. No further details about the death have been released.

The eerie wave of deaths at the sprawling theme park started on Oct. 14, when Disney superfan Summer Equitz, 31, was found dead at the Contemporary Resort in an apparent suicide, hours after she vanished from her Illinois home, local authorities said,” noted the New York Post.

“Just days later, another guest at the park, identified only as a man in his 60s, died from a pre-existing medical condition at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground on Oct. 21, police said,” it added.

Two days later, on October 21, aspiring football referee Matthew Alec Cohn, age 28, reportedly committed suicide when he leapt from the 12th floor at the Contemporary Resort. This was followed by the death of woman in her 40s on November 2. She was found unresponsive at Disney’s Pop Century Resort before later being pronounced dead.

