Trump Blasts Disney’s ‘No Talent’ Late-Night Host Jimmy Kimmel: ‘Get the Bum off the Air’

President Donald Trump’s patience with sneering left-wing ABC host Jimmy Kimmel – if he ever had any to start with – publicly dissipated Thursday as he called for the “no talent” late-night fixture to be taken off the air.

Trump went to social media to make his call via Truth Social, saying: Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air? Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!!

Trump’s call comes mere weeks after Kimmel promoted the leftist anti-Trump “No Kings” protest by bizarrely likening the demonstration to the American Revolution, as Breitbart News reported.

“There is nothing more American than a political protest. The American Revolution was a ‘No Kings’ rally,” Kimmel proclaimed during a monologue on his show.

The host went on to suggest ideas for anti-Trump signs containing ad hominems — a common fallacy used by leftist protestors and activists — such as “Engorge Washington” and “King Hungry the Eighth.”

Previous to that Kimmel has used consecutive nightly appearances to castigate Trump while claiming he can say whatever he wants with freedom of speech as his ally during the government recent shutdown.

He sneered at Trump as a “son of a b—-” as he discussed Disney dropping his show during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as Breitbart News reported.

“You started as a radio disc jockey, as you said,” host Stephen Colbert said to Kimmel. “When you were spinning platters and making with the banter, did you ever think the president of the United States would be celebrating your unemployment?”

Kimmel was briefly suspended by Disney in August due to remarks he made about Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin.

Trump responded by saying Kimmel had no talent and it was “great news for America” as Kimmel’s ratings continue to wallow in the doldrums on his return.