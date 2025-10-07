Nolte: Disney Fabulist Jimmy Kimmel’s Ratings Return to Suck Status

Far-left fabulist Jimmy Kimmel’s ratings sucked before his suspension, and his ratings have now returned to suck status.

Prior to Kimmel’s short suspension last month for lying about a Trump supporter assassinating Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk (Kimmel already knew the actual accused was a leftist in a perverted sexual relationship with a furry-transsexual), throughout the second quarter of 2025, Kimmel averaged a pathetic 1.772 average total viewers.

This week, after a post-suspension bounce, Kimmel is right back to those dismal numbers. Last Wednesday, according to Nielsen’s latest numbers, Kimmel drew only 1.70 million viewers, which is actually lower than his sucky pre-suspension 1.77 million average throughout the second quarter.

For context, over at Fox News, during that second quarter, Greg Gutfeld was the top guy in all of Late Night with an average of 3.289 million total viewers (nearly doubling Kimmel). What’s more, Gutfeld! averaged those viewers on cable TV, which is available in far fewer homes that the ABC broadcast network that airs Jimmy Kimmel Live!

For even more context, during the second quarter of this year, Stephen Colbert averaged 2.417 million viewers, which is more than Kimmel. And yet, Colbert’s ratings are still so bad and his show so unprofitable, CBS canceled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Over at NBC, Jimmy Fallon has driven the legendary Tonight Show off a cliff with only 1.188 million average total viewers during the second quarter.

Sure, the smugly dishonest Kimmel got a temporary sugar high from his suspension. But that’s all it was. Even with some six million people tuning in, he’s so unlikable and full of himself that he gained no new customers. They took him out for a drive, but had no intention of buying an unfunny, divisive, hate-filled lemon.

The question now is whether or not the Disney Grooming Syndicate renews Kimmel’s contract, which is up this year. If Disney does offer this walking ratings disaster a new contract, it will be just another form of left-wing affirmative action from a demonic corporation more interested in stoking hate than making money.

After all, if Colbert is reportedly losing $50 million per year over at CBS with 2.4 million viewers, how much money is Kimmel losing with his 1.7 million?

But Disney hates Normal People, and probably gets a sexual charge out of insulting, alienating, and denigrating us. In their sick minds, that’s worth losing $50 million a year for.

