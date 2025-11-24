‘Star Wars’ Star Donald Glover Says He Suffered a Stroke, Had Hole in His Heart

(UPI) — Actor, writer and rapper Donald Glover is opening up about his recent health issues.

The 42-year-old Community and Atlanta alum told the crowd at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw music festival in Los Angeles Saturday that he canceled dates on his own concert tour last year because doctors discovered he had a hole in his heart after he suffered a stroke and broke his foot.

He underwent several surgeries and is now on the mend.

“They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one,” said Glover, who also performs under the name Childish Gambino.

“You should be living your life how you want,” he added.

