Comedian K-von Moezzi: Trump Is ‘Funnier than Half the Late Night Show Hosts’

Comedian Kevan “K-von” Moezzi says President Donald Trump is “funnier than half the late-night show hosts.”

During an interview with Fox News, Moezzi was asked to react to one of President Trump’s recent Truth Social posts, which read:

Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man who NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air? Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!

“We have an interesting thing where the president is funnier than half the late-night show hosts out there right now,” the comedian said.

“So I think the State of Union could have a two-drink minimum. Nancy Pelosi could be the cocktail server, and just make sure to tip her before she tears up your cocktail napkins,” he added.

Moezzi was also asked to react to another of President Trump’s Truth Social posts, which read, “Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!”

“He played that right, and if you see who’s on the list, there’s so many Democrats. You can’t tell the difference between the Epstein list and the EBT list right now. It’s almost synonymous,” the Dry Bar Comedy star quipped.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Moezzi said it is “cool” to see “a comedian can do such big things,” referring to Joe Rogan, who recently claimed the top spot on Apple Podcasts, dethroning the New York Times‘ show, The Daily.

“I have a podcast, too, but I didn’t make the list,” he added. “So, Joe Rogan, I need your help so we can sell out these shows. Please, call me.”

Moezzi is currently on tour, with upcoming shows set to be held in Reno, Sacramento, Sarasota, Minneapolis, Edmonton, and Vancouver. More information can be found here.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.