Video Resurfaces of HBO’s John Oliver Calling for More Afghan Migration After Afghan Migrant Murders National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom

Video of HBO host John Oliver lobbying for more visas for Afghans has gone viral in the wake of the death of 20-year-old National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom at the hands of an Afghan who worked with the CIA.

Beckstrom was gunned down on the day before Thanksgiving in Washington D.C. and died from her wounds the next day. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, was also shot. The man accused of attacking the two soldiers was identified as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

In the wake of this horrible crime, video has resurfaced showing Oliver demanding that the U.S. government — then under president Barack Obama — open the doors for untold numbers of Afghan nationals to immigrate to the U.S.A.

Oliver focused his commentary on Afghan translators who helped U.S. troops during America’s military actions in Afghanistan. He advocated for the federal government to move faster to approve more visas for them.

But the accused shooter of our national guard troops, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was, indeed, one of those collaborators who helped U.S. troops in Afghanistan. And he was imported to the U.S. along with his burkha-wearing wife and his five children. Yet, he still decided to drive from Washington state, all the way across the country to Washington D.C. in order to murder U.S. soldiers.

According to reports, Lakanwal was a member of a partner force in Kandahar, Afghanistan, CIA director John Ratcliffe revealed.

“The Biden administration justified bringing the alleged shooter to the United States in September 2021 due to his prior work with the U.S. government, including CIA,” Ratcliffe explained.

A close relative said Lakanwal served in the Afghan Army for 10 years alongside U.S. Special Forces, NBC News reported.

