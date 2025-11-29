Police: Singer DELAROSA Killed in ‘Ambush,’ 3 Men Charged with Murder

Three men have been charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old singer DELAROSA, who was fatally shot in what prosecutors describe as an “ambush-style attack.”

Maria De La Rosa, who was professionally as DELAROSA, was killed shortly before 1:25 a.m. last Saturday, while sitting in a parked car with two other people in the Northridge neighborhood of L.A., Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced on Wednesday.

The men accused in fatal ambush are 27-year-old Francisco Otilio Gaytan, 27-year-old Benny LiconGomez, and 21-year-old Eduardo Lopez. All three were each charged with one felony count of murder and two felony counts of attempted second-degree robbery.

Gaytan, LiconGomez, and Lopez allegedly approached the parked vehicle demanding money before opening fire and striking all three people in the car, Hochman said.

DELAROSA was fatally struck, while the two other victims suffered critical injuries.

“This was a ruthless and targeted attack that stole the life of a young woman and artist and inflicted profound lifelong trauma on her family and the two survivors,” Hochman said.

“My Office will pursue this case aggressively to ensure those responsible are held fully accountable for this senseless and deadly violence,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney added.

Gaytan was arrested on Saturday, with LiconGomez being apprehended on Sunday. An arrest warrant has been issued for Lopez. Gaytan, whose bail was set at $2.18 million, will be arraigned on January 7, 2026. LiconGomez, who is being held on $2.28 million bail, was arraigned on Wednesday.

Both men are being arraigned in Department S of the San Fernando Valley Courthouse. A bail for Lopez, meanwhile, was set at $2.205 million.

If convicted, all three men face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In her final Instagram post on October 30, DELAROSA offered her 45,500 followers a sneak peak at some of her new music.

“Busy cookin’ in the Stu. Don’t call me. It’s about that time,” the 22-year-old singer wrote in Spanish in the caption of her post, before adding, “GAME TIME BABY” in English.

