Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Unveils White House Christmas Decorations in Burberry Military Coat

First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decorations on Monday, wearing winter’s most coveted coat — the 2010s military jacket.

While showing off months of design work and planning, Melania Trump walked through rooms of the White House in a navy wool double-breasted military coat from Burberry featuring embossed gold buttons and a pleated back with a martingale.

Mrs. Trump paired the coat with a dark turtleneck and skirt, as well as thigh-high suede Christian Louboutin boots fit for winter’s chilliest days.

The military jacket, though a staple of Mrs. Trump’s White House wardrobe, is making a return to the broader fashion landscape after a long run in the 2010s, thanks largely to Balmain’s Spring/Summer 2009 collection.

