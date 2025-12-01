Nolte: ‘Zootopia 2’ Proves All Box Office Failure Excuses are Lies

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, the Disney Grooming Syndicate’s Zootopia 2 grossed $556 million.

That’s not a typo. Debut weekend. Worldwide gross $556 million. Domestic gross $156 million.

But-but-but-but Covid!

But-but-but-but streaming!

But-but-but-but releasing movies too soon for home viewing!

If you believe the so-called experts in the entertainment media, the ongoing collapse of the box office has nothing to do with appeal or quality. No way could audience indifference be Hollywood’s fault. No way could it be the fault of an industry run by political leftists. Why there is just no way movies filled with political messaging, obnoxious girlbosses, gay stuff, and woketard record scratches could damage their box office appeal? No, no, no, no, it must be something that isn’t Hollywood’s fault. It must be anything other than the quality of … the product.

For those still stupid enough to believe that — and while I’m plenty stupid, I was never that stupid — explain this $556 million occurring in the same StreamingCOVIDTheatricalWindow environment.

I’ll wait.

Okay, I’ll ask it again…

If Zootopia 2 can make $556 million over a single weekend, why can’t everything else?

That’s not a sarcastic question, and the answer is an easy one: because not every movie has the same broad appeal as Zootopia 2. That’s not a criticism. It’s just a fact. The answer to so many box office bombs, however, is decidedly not these relentless lies and crybaby excuses of: COVID, streaming, theatrical window, whine, whine, whine, whine…

No, not every movie can deliver the same broad appeal of a Zootopia 2, but … and this is important…

Enough people all over the world obviously, OBVIOUSLY, OBVIOUSLY still want to go to the movies if the movie holds some appeal for them.

So, no, the problem is not StreamingCOVIDTheatricalWindow. Rather, the problem is … Hollywood. The problem is an industry that killed the movie star— one of the primary reasons people went to the movies for nearly a hundred years. The problem is that Hollywood removed sex appeal and sensuality (unless it’s gay sex appeal and sensuality). The problem is that Hollywood chose divisive political messaging over universal appeal and themes. The problem is that Hollywood chose to alter and poison human nature with so much woke, no one can relate to the characters or their relationships.

Movies like Zootopia 2, Wicked: For Good, and the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash are not my kind of movies, but they do prove one thing: Americans still love going to the movies, and what’s stopping them is not StreamingCOVIDTheatricalWindow. No, what’s stopping them is a lousy product from a smug, spoiled, bigoted, and insulated industry that hates its own customers.

